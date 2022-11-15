Channing Tatum Is the Veteran Among New Dancers in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer

In the aftermath of a business deal gone wrong, Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane has no choice but to pick back up where he left off. In the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the former stripper reveals to a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) that his gig as a bartender is actually not the role he usually plays in clubs, or used to, at least.

Once he shows her the skills that taught him how to party and make easy money before he left that life behind, he agrees to lock in for one last go-round. Soon enough, he’s heading to London to train a new crew of oiled-up dancers.

“We’re gonna make them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before,” Hayek says in the clip. Tatum’s response is simple, laid-back: “Hell yeah.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance recruits the original creative team behind the franchise’s first entry, including director Steven Soderbergh. The film hits theaters on Feb. 10 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tatum had initially planned to leave his experience with the films in the past, but Soderbergh persuaded him to reprise the role after the second film was helmed by a different director.

“I was the one that said, ‘I want to do this, and here’s what I want to do,’” Soderbergh told Thrillist earlier this year. “Conversations with Channing about this universe are more complex than a typical actor, director, filmmaker relationship because we co-created this whole thing together. I’m not able to just unilaterally tell him what to do because he created it with me. It’s a conversation.”