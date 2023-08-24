Raise Those Red Flags and Watch the New ‘Cat Person’ Trailer

Cat Person, the viral New Yorker short story/culture war litmus test-turned-feature film, has finally gotten a first trailer ahead of its Oct. 6 release.

The film stars Emilia Jones as Margot, a 20-year-old college sophomore who meets the slightly older Robert (Nicholas Braun, a.k.a. Cousin Greg from Succession) while working an otherwise dull job at a movie theater. The pair strike up a bit of a fling — but the red flags immediately start flying: Robert can't kiss, the sex is awful, and weirdest of all, he claimed to have cats, but there were no cats at his place.

Kristen Roupenian’s original short story traced the disintegration of this “romance” into a mortifying, awkward mess of poor communication, hurt feelings, and casual cruelty. But Cat Person, the movie, appears ready to up the stakes with a much more sinister stalking plot and some over-the-top thriller touches.

Along with Jones and Bruan, Cat Person — which won Rolling Stone’s unofficial award for the most cringeworthy sex scene at Sundance this year — stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Isabella Rossellini, Christopher Shyer, Michael Gandolfini, Fred Melamed, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Michelle Ashford adapted Roupenian’s story into the screenplay, and Susanna Vogel directed the movie.