Carrie Fisher’s Last Film Is Finally Getting Released, More Than 7 Years After Her Death

Carrie Fisher’s final film, Wonderwell, is set to release this summer after seven “perilous” years in the making.

Vertical acquired the distribution rights to the film in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, Deadline reported on Wednesday. Directed by Vlad Marsavin, the distributor is setting up a limited theatrical release for the film in the U.S via AMC on June 23, with a digital release to follow.

Fisher finished filming scenes for Wonderwell in 2016, just weeks before she died on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a heart attack at age 60. The movie also co-stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, and Kiera Milward.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” said Marsavin. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

In July 2021, the film’s producer Lee Rudnicki recounted Fisher’s final scene in a blog post, describing it as “a scene you might design to say goodbye to your fans.”

"Carrie's last line is about life itself — I won't spoil it here, but it is genius, if not heart breaking. Finally, a tear ran down my cheek. And then Carrie disappears…. Princess Leia is gone, forever," wrote the producer. "And then, in that theater last night, I had goosebumps like I have never experienced in my life. The scene is golden, a magical final curtain call for a very special actress and woman who left this Earth far too soon."

Last month, Fisher was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she was celebrated by her daughter Billie Lourd and her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill.

“She was our princess, dammit,” said Hamill. “And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny take-charge woman who took our collective breath away, determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy.”