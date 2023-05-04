Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd Remember Carrie Fisher as She’s Honored With Walk of Fame Star

May the Fourth be you, Princess Leia. On Thursday, to celebrate the Star Wars-themed holiday, the late Carrie Fisher was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she was celebrated by her daughter Billie Lourd and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Surrounded by C-3PO, R2-D2, and a stormtrooper, Hamill reminisced about the first time he met Fisher over dinner ahead of filming their beloved films. She was 19, and he was a “worldly 24.”

“Every expectation I had, was just obliterated. She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. I just couldn’t believe it,” Hamill told the crowd. “And brutally frank. She started telling me stories, intimate stories about her family that I’m thinking, ‘Should I be hearing this?’ I mean, these were things that I would probably not tell friends unless I knew them for years.”

“But that was Carrie. She also had a wisdom that seemed to be far beyond what a 19-year-old should be expected to have,” he added.

Hamill also pulled out a notebook with some remarks he wrote shortly after she died of a heart attack in 2016 at 60 years old.

“She was our princess, dammit. And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny take-charge woman who took our collective breath away, determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy,” he said.

Lourd — wearing a dress with Princess Leia on it — also took the podium and reflected on how hard she tried to hate her mother’s film when she was a kid and how she’d often “roll my eyes” whenever Fisher would bring up Star Wars.

"It wasn't until middle school that I decided to watch it on my own accord. Not because I suddenly developed a keen interest in Seventies sci-fi, but because boys started coming up to me and telling me they fantasize about my mom," she said onstage. "My mom? The embarrassing lady that worked glitter makeup like it was lotion and didn't wear a bra to support her much-support-needed Double D's. They couldn't be talking about her."

“I went home to investigate who this person was. They were talking about. I finally watched the movie I had forever considered too loud and finally figured out what all the fuss was about the lady in the TV. I wanted to hate it so I could tell her how lame she was,” she added. “Like any kid, I didn’t want my mom to be hot or cool. She was my mom. But that day staring at the screen, I realized no one is or will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.”

Lourd explained how Leia was “femininity at its finest” and “she doesn’t need anyone to rescue her because she’ll rescue herself and even rescues the rescuers. No one could’ve played her like my mother.”

"My mom was glitter," Lourd added. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

The ceremony comes just a day after Lourd publicly addressed with Fisher’s siblings weren’t invited to the event, slamming them for selling books and interviews for “a lot of money” following her and her mother’s death. Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day apart from each other on Dec. 27 and 28, 2016, respectively.

“I found out they had done this through the press,” she said. “They never consulted me or considered how this would effect [sic] our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”