Carol Burnett Slated to Appear in ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

Carol Burnett has been tapped to guest star in Better Call Saul during its sixth and final season, Variety reports. The comedy icon will portray a character named Marion. Outside of the name of her character, little is known about the role and how involved the character will be in the plot as the series comes to a close.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement about the beloved AMC spinoff to Breaking Bad.

Burnett has inspired generations of comedic actors with her trailblazing variety sketch series, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran on CBS from 1967 to 1978 and is considered one of the best TV shows of all time (landing at Number Seven on Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Sketch-Comedy TV Shows of All Time” list). The recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Burnett has myriad additional accolades under her belt, including 25 Emmys alone for her titular show, seven Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Tony.

Burnett joins Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will reprise their Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively.

Better Call Saul centers around Bob Odenkirk’s titular character, lawyer Saul Goodman, who was first introduced in Breaking Bad. The offshoot prequel series follows the trajectory of a shifty Jimmy McGill as he transforms into criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, and showcases glimmers of his conman beginnings while also working towards respectability as an attorney.

Better Call Saul returns with six episodes for the second half of its final season on July 11.