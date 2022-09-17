Cameron Diaz Talks Return to Acting: ‘I Just Fell Back Into It’

Cameron Diaz opened up about her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus during an interview on The Tonight Show, where the actress talked about co-starring in the upcoming action-comedy appropriately titled Back in Action.

“It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process — I just fell back into it,” Diaz told Jimmy Fallon. “But it feels a little bit different.”

In late June, it was announced that Diaz would make her long-awaited return to movies in Netflix’s Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx, who she co-starred with for her last big screen appearance, 2014’s Annie. Prior to Annie, Diaz and Foxx also appeared together on-screen in the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday, and Foxx lured Diaz out of quasi-retirement with help from perpetually un-retired quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’ve also made two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing. The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie,” Diaz added. “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun. I’m nervous about that because I have to listen to Jamie, because he will go. He’s like a racehorse. I just want to be able to support him along the way.”

In 2018, four years after Annie, Diaz officially stated she’d decided to retire from acting. In the years since, Diaz has remained busy, publishing her second book, The Longevity Book, launching her own wine brand, and welcoming her first child with husband Benji Madden of Good Charlotte.