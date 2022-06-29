 Cameron Diaz to Return to Acting With New Movie With Jamie Foxx - Rolling Stone
Cameron Diaz Plots Return to Acting With Some Help From Jamie Foxx and… Tom Brady?

The NFL star — who knows a thing about not being able to retire — gave the actress a pep talk as she prepares to film her first movie since 2014

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Cameron Diaz in 2016.

Cameron Diaz is finally ready to return to the screen — the actress revealed that she’s coming out of retirement and will begin working on her first movie since 2014 later this year. Diaz has signed on to star in Back in Action, a Netflix action-comedy flick that will find Diaz reuniting with Jamie Foxx. 

The news was confirmed on social media, where Jamie Foxx shared audio of a phone call where he looped in someone who knows a thing or two about not being able to retire — NFL star Tom Brady. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady quips on the call. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

“Honestly, exactly what I needed,” Diaz replies with a laugh. 

Diaz shared the clip on her Instagram Stories as well, writing, “@JamieFoxx only you could get me back in action! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast.”

Back In Action will be directed by Seth Gordon with a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Little else is known about the film, though production is set to begin later this year.

For Diaz, the film will be her first proper acting job since 2014, when she brought her career to a now-temporary close with a trio of flicks: The Other Woman, Sex Tape, and a remake of Annie (the latter also co-starred Foxx, and the pair previously worked together on 1999’s Any Given Sunday). While those were Diaz’s last acting roles, it wasn’t until 2018 that she officially stated she’d decided to retire from acting. In the years since, however, Diaz has remained busy, publishing her second book, The Longevity Book, launching her own wine brand, and welcoming her first child with husband Benji Madden of Good Charlotte.  

In This Article: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Tom Brady

