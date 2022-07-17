 See Bruce Willis Return to Nakatomi Plaza for 'Die Hard' Anniversary - Rolling Stone
See Bruce Willis Return to ‘Nakatomi Plaza’ to Mark ‘Die Hard’ Anniversary

Now-retired actor revisits site of one of his most iconic roles

DIE HARD, Bruce Willis, 1988, TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett CollectionDIE HARD, Bruce Willis, 1988, TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection

DIE HARD

©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bruce Willis marked this week’s 34th anniversary of Die Hard by returning to the top of the 1988 action classic’s Nakatomi Plaza.

Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shared an Instagram post of the now-retired John McClane actor on the roof of fictional building — Los Angeles’ Fox Plaza in real life — as Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, which features prominently in the decidedly Christmas movie, plays in the background.

The actor’s return to the site of one of his most iconic settings was also a welcome sighting for fans of Willis, whose family earlier this year announced he would be “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease aphasia.

The family revealed Willis’ health issues just days before a report that detailed his struggles to memorize lines on set and other cognitive difficulties. 

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” his family said in March.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

