Carol Danvers Finds Kamala Khan’s Captain Marvel Shrine in ‘The Marvels’ Trailer

Marvel’s superhero wires are all crossed. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is a S.A.B.E.R. astronaut captain — but a mysterious bond between the three has them trading places in space and time without notice or warning. In the first official trailer for The Marvels, out in theaters on Nov. 10, the trio toggle between working together — and against one another — to get to the bottom of this glitch.

Danvers and Rambeau, her estranged niece, aren’t on the best terms at the moment. Pair that with these intertwined connections and Khan’s over-the-moon excitement to be involved in anything with her hero Captain Marvel, and she might be the one to bring them back together. No one seems to be on the same page about anything until a wet-haired Ms. Marvel asks: “We’re a team?” Almost immediately, Rambeau shoots back: “No, no, no. We’re not a team.” Danvers adds: “We’re not a team.”

And when Captain Marvel popped up in Ms. Marvel’s bedroom while Khan was blasted off to wherever Danvers was last, it was like walking into a shrine that printed her face onto the wallpaper. There were posters and hand-drawn photos of themselves together labeled “BFF 4 EVA.” The teenage superhero’s manifestation board also featured a hopeful mission: “Kamala Khan + Carol Danvers Save the World.”

The Marvels follows the film Captain Marvel, which arrived in 2019, and overlaps with the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and WandaVision.

“There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it’s picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story,” Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “But there’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”

He added: “The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she’s not unlike Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Civil War. She can’t believe she’s with these other heroes, and can’t believe that she finds herself in these places. And that’s fun because we want to be that. I want to be that.”