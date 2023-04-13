Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ Already Has MCU Fanboys in Their Feelings

Surprise, surprise. Less than three days after Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film The Marvels, the film, and its star Brie Larson, are already facing backlash from the misogynistic side of Marvel fandom.

In theaters Nov. 10, The Marvels sees its titular characters Captain Marvel (Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and S.A.B.E.R. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) struggling to figure out what mystery force has them switching bodies (and powers) uncontrollably. While not a direct sequel, The Marvels is the first Marvel film to feature Larson’s Carol Danvers as a main character since 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will also overlap with storylines from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and WandaVision, which introduced viewers to plucky Kamala Khan and Rambeau.

But on YouTube, the official upload from Marvel studios has been hit by over 300,000 dislikes and thousands of copypasta comments — a popular way to spam content and drown out positive replies by inundating comment sections with similar messaging. In comparison, Morbius, a superhero film derided by both critics and audiences, has only been disliked on YouTube 11,000 times since its trailer was posted a year ago.

“Captain Feminist and the Patriarchy’s stone,” one comment under The Marvels reads. “What piece of crap!”

“Marvel/Disney has gone off the deep end once again,” says another. “It seems Disney is willing to decimate and destroy anything we remember about Marvel comics just to push their narrative.”

This isn’t Larson’s first time dealing with manchildren for *checks notes* doing her contractually obligated job. Even before Captain Marvel premiered, movie review site Rotten Tomatoes had to update its entire policy in an attempt to prevent angry male fans from review-bombing the film before anyone saw it. A 2019 review from Rolling Stone also noted that incels were enraged by Larson’s press tour, where she pushed for more female inclusion in male-dominated superhero films. Trending MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Trump Rips Letitia James as He Heads to Her Office to Testify Caught on Tape: Trump Official Told Fox News Dominion Voting Machines Were Legit They're Selling Nudes of Imaginary Women on Reddit — and It's Working

So seeing Larson back on the big screen, undeterred, has seemingly pushed some buttons. Add in the star power from Parris and Vellani, whose characters are vocal about how their Black and Pakistani-American identities intertwine with their superhero lives, and The Marvels was a target of less-than-savory Marvel fans from the moment it was announced.

Whiny pushback hasn’t prevented some fans from looking forward to Larson’s upcoming film. The Marvels teaser trailer has been viewed 13 million times and currently is the No. 2 trending video on YouTube. Maybe that will give MCU fanboys something more concrete to cry over.