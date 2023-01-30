‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Won’t Be Returning for Season Three

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is getting ready to leave the ton, with the actress saying she will not be returning to the hit period romance series for its upcoming third season.

Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, let the news slip during an interview with ScreenRant at Sundance while promoting her new film, Fair Play. The actress was asked if there were “any exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne” on the next season, to which she replied, “Sadly not in Season Three.”

Dynevor left the door open for her return at some point though, adding, “Potentially in the future. But Season Three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

A rep for Netflix did not immediately return Rolling Stone's request for comment.

As Daphne, Dynevor was the star of Bridgerton’s first season, which centered around her fraught courtship with, and eventual marriage to, Simon Basset (played by Regé-Jean Page). While Page did not return for the show’s second season, Dynevor did pop up occasionally in a supporting role as the narrative focus shifted to Daphne’s brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his fraught courtship with, and eventual marriage to, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Ultimately, Dynevor’s departure (whether it’s just for one season, or longer), isn’t much of a surprise. The show follows the structure of the original Bridgerton novels, by Julia Quinn, with each season (like each book) focusing on the romantic adventures of a different member of the titular family. Details about Season Three haven’t been officially announced yet, but should the show keep mirroring the books, it will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).