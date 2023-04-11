BravoCon Is Headed to Vegas for 2023 — Who’s Getting Booed This Year?

Bravo’s annual fan convention — the obviously named “BravoCon” — is returning for 2023 and headed to Las Vegas.

The three-day event will take place Nov. 3 through 5 at Caesars Forum, offering fans the opportunity to see and meet the network’s various reality TV stars. Andy Cohen will also be on hand, setting up the Bravo Clubhouse for some special editions of Watch What Happens Live.

BravoCon will feature a mix of panels, meet-and-greats, installations, and a “Bravo bazaar” for all the stars to hock their various wares. BravoCon has previously featured appearances from the stars of some of the network’s biggest shows, including The Real Housewives franchises, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Top Chef.

Ticket information for BravoCon 2023 isn't available yet, though fans eager to start making plans can go ahead and start booking hotels.

BravoCon debuted in 2019 and, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, returned last year with an extremely popular, and aptly dramatic event in New York City. Most notably, ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna was booed at BravoCon over her feud with Kathy Hilton; a few months later it was announced that Rinna was leaving the show after eight seasons.

As for what might happen this year, surely all eyes will be on whatever the hell the Vanderpump Rules folks get into doing. Will Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss get married in Vegas? Seems plausible! Will Raquel get the Lisa Rinna treatment? Also seems plausible!