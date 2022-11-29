Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Join SZA as Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests of 2022

Brandi Carlile, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and SZA help Saturday Night Live close out 2022 as the musical guests for the last three shows of the year.

SZA (as previously announced) will return to SNL for her second musical performance on Dec. 3 with first-time host Keke Palmer. Carlile will also be returning to the show for the second time, taking the stage on Dec. 10 with co-hosts — and longtime SNL favorites — Steve Martin and Martin Short (the two have, of course, hosted the show separately on numerous occasions, and even hosted as a trio with Chevy Chase in 1986).

And to close out the year on Dec. 17, SNL will welcome Yeah Yeah Yeahs back for the first time since 2009, as Austin Butler makes his hosting debut. Here’s hoping the episode might feature Butler doing a bit of singing as Elvis Presley as well (maybe he’s still got that Southern drawl, too).

SZA will head to Saturday Night Live with tons of anticipation for her long-awaited new album, S.O.S. While the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl does have an official title, neither a release date nor an official track list has been released.

As for Carlile, she dropped her most recent album, In These Silent Days, last October, and it just helped the singer-songwriter earn seven Grammy nominations, including looks for Album of the Year and Record of the Year (for “You and Me on the Rock”).

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, meanwhile, finally returned after nine years with a new album, Cool It Down, which arrived in September. The album’s lead single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” scored a Grammy nod for Best Alternative Music Performance, while the LP is up for Best Alternative Music Album.