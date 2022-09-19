fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Pitt the Artist

Sculpted Hunk Shows Sculpted Hunks: Brad Pitt’s Artwork is on Display at a Museum in Finland

Nine sculptures by the actor are featured in a new exhibit that also includes work from Nick Cave and the British artist Thomas Houseago
Brad Pitt at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Cinzia Camela/LiveMedia/LiveMedia/Sipa USA/AP Photo

Brad Pitt is making his debut as a sculptor, showing several pieces in a new exhibit at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. 

The exhibition, We, will be on display until Jan. 15, 2023. We primarily features sculptures and paintings from the British artist Thomas Houseago, but it also includes nine sculptures from Pitt as well as a series of ceramic pieces from the musician Nick Cave. 

Like Pitt, this is the first time Cave has exhibited his artwork publicly. The Sara Hildén museum website notes that both Pitt and Cave created the pieces featured in We “during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago.”

Pitt’s contribution to We includes two large pieces: a giant plaster panel depicting a gunfight (dubbed “Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time”) and a bronze coffin-like box peppered with limbs that look like they’re breaking through the material. There are also smaller works, like a small house made out of bark and held together with tape, as well as another house made of silicon shot through with bullets. 

Per The Art Newspaper, Pitt spoke about his work at the exhibition opening, saying, “For me, it’s about self-reflection… It was born out of ownership over what I call a ‘radical inventory of the self.’ And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

Related

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New 'Babylon' Trailer

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in

Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid to Delay Trial Over 'She Said' Movie Release, Asks for New Teeth

FBI Records Shed New Light on Why Brad Pitt Wasn't Charged in Alleged Jet Assault

Pitt has long been interested in making art, telling Rolling Stone in 2008, “I have this fantasy of my older days, painting or sculpting or making things.” But the actor really took up sculpting following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. In a 2017 GQ profile, he noted he’d essentially shacked up at Houseago’s studio to work on his craft, saying, “I find it a great opportunity for the introspection. Now you have to be real careful not to go too far that way and get cut off in that way. I’m really good at cutting myself off, and it’s been a problem. I need to be more accessible, especially to the ones I love.”

Pitt’s artistic debut follows the arrival of his latest film, Bullet Train, and ahead of the release of his next project, Babylon. Pitt and Jolie are also still disputing the custody arrangement for their six children. Earlier this summer, Rolling Stone obtained FBI records that shed additional light on why Pitt wasn’t charged in the alleged jet assault that pre-empted his divorce from Jolie.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance"

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

Sitcom Star, Game Show Host, Ex-Scientologist and NYU Undergrad Leah Remini Lists L.A. Home

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad