Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.

Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big.

The rest of the trailer is short on plot, but high on hi-jinks, teasing the film’s massive ensemble cast as mayhem ensues on both film sets and late-night parties. For those interested in the actual story, the movie is set in the 1920s, chronicling the rise and fall of various figures as Hollywood navigates the crucial transition from silent films to talkies.

Along with Pitt, Robbie, and Calva, Babylon will feature Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. The movie will arrive in select theaters on Dec. 25, with a full release scheduled for Jan. 6.