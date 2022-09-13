fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Hollywood Hedonism

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

The next film from La La Land director Damien Chazelle is set in 1920s Los Angeles
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon from Paramount Pictures. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon

Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big.

Related

Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting Her ‘Five Pound’ Cookies

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12,

Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid to Delay Trial Over ‘She Said’ Movie Release, Asks for New Teeth

FBI Records Shed New Light on Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Charged in Alleged Jet Assault

The rest of the trailer is short on plot, but high on hi-jinks, teasing the film’s massive ensemble cast as mayhem ensues on both film sets and late-night parties. For those interested in the actual story, the movie is set in the 1920s, chronicling the rise and fall of various figures as Hollywood navigates the crucial transition from silent films to talkies. 

Along with Pitt, Robbie, and Calva, Babylon will feature Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. The movie will arrive in select theaters on Dec. 25, with a full release scheduled for Jan. 6. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Writer Recalls Queen Elizabeth II’s James Bond Sketch and Her Telling Danny Boyle: "I Think I Should Have a Line"

Oprah Sells $14 Million Montecito Estate to Jennifer Aniston

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad