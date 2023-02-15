fbpixel
Bob Odenkirk Refuses to Bite His Tongue in ‘Lucky Hank’ Trailer

The series premieres on March 19
Bob Odenkirk on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Being English department head doesn’t seem to have any special perks on the surface, but in the first official trailer for the AMC series Lucky Hank, Bob Odenkirk proves that it serves as great source material for maximum melodrama.

“The fact that you’re here means you show very little promise,” Professor Hank Devereau (Odenkirk) spits at a student before immediately asking: “Did that sound harsh?” Soon, a headline in the school newspaper reads: “Prof. Devereaux Calls All Railton Students Mediocre.”

The series, set to premiere on March 19, seems to follow something of a pattern when it comes to the professor’s interactions with the people around him. No matter who he’s encountered, he just can’t seem to be able to bite his tongue.

“Tenure doesn’t mean you can’t get smacked in the face,” one of his colleagues warns him. Fittingly, the next clip in the preview finds Professor Devereau having his nose torn by the binding of a spiral notebook. But even then, he can’t keep his mouth shut.

After pleading for the woman holding the notebook to gently let it go, she hesitates, adding that it has original work in it. “Not if its yours,” he responds seconds before the bloody rip.

Lucky Hank will follow Devereau’s midlife crisis as it rapidly approaches the point of a complete meltdown. The series also stars Mirelle Enos, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, and Cedric Yarbrough. Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nuñez are among the actors who will appear as guest stars.

