The Scarab Finds a New Host in Trailer for DC Comics Flick ‘Blue Beetle’

The battle is on in the new trailer for Blue Beetle, an upcoming DC Comics movie adaptation. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, who transforms into the titular character after coming in contact with the Scarab.

The trailer reveals Jaime’s transition, which takes place chaotically in front of his entire family. The clip promises a lot of action, as well as moments of humor. Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrill, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez also star.

The official synopsis notes, “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

In the film, singer Becky G will voice the alien symbiote Khaji-Da. “I am so excited to finally be able to share with you guys that I am officially a part of the Blue Beetle familia,” she recently announced. “I have the honor of playing the voice of Khaji-Da who is an alien symbiote who decides who she wants to give superpowers to. And when I say I could not be any more proud of what you guys are going to experience when watching this film, I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Blue Beetle will be released in theaters on Aug. 18.