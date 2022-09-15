‘Blade Runner 2099’ Sequel Series Officially a Go at Amazon

A Blade Runner sequel series was given the official go-head at Amazon, with the original film’s director, Ridley Scott, serving as an executive producer, Variety reports.

Blade Runner 2099 will ostensibly be set 50 years after the events of Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and (as such) 80 years after the events of Scott’s original 1983 movie (which was based on Phililp K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?). No cast or plot details were announced, nor was a timeline for when the series will eventually air.

Scott first revealed the existence of the potential live-action sequel series last November, while Amazon confirmed it was being developed (though without an official pick-up) back in February. Along with Scott, Blade Runner 2049 co-writer Michael Green will serve as an executive producer, while Silka Luisa — who’s worked on shows like Shining Girls and Halo — will be the showrunner.

Two of the show’s producers, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, said in a statement, “[W]e are beyond excited to continue to extend the ‘Blade Runner’ canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for ‘Blade Runner’ 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment.”