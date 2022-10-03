fbpixel
‘Only the Most Broken People Can Be Great Leaders’: A New Hero Emerges in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

For the first time, the new Black Panther is revealed in full form
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios

Kingdoms need guidance, but none more so than Wakanda after reeling from the loss of the great T’challa (Chadwick Boseman). In the first official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new leading figure steps into the role of protector as conflict rests on the horizon.

“Only the most broken people can be great leaders,” Namor (Tenoch Huerta), an infamous submariner also known as the feathered serpent god K’uk’ulkan, insists in the trailer. He is introduced by M’Baku (Winston Duke) with a sharp warning: “Killing him will risk eternal war.”

When Namor begins to turn his plots against the surface world into a reality, Shuri (Letitia Wright) makes a note of the threat and plans to take action accordingly. As floods begin to ravish Wakanda, and the underwater nation of Talocan is left without a protector, there won’t be a better time to strike.

For the first time, the new Black Panther is revealed in full form, as opposed to the waist-down glimpse of the sleek new costume presented in the official teaser trailer. The identity of the new hero remains a mystery in the lead-up to the film, set for a theatrical release on Nov. 11, but if the film remains true to the comics, the role is Shuri’s for the taking.

Helmed by director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees the return of Nakia (Lupita N’Yongo) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) as well as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). The film also features Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, and more.

