 'Black Panther 2': Watch the Spectacular, Moving First Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Watch the Incredible, Moving First Trailer

Marvel Studios gives us our first look at the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s game-changing 2018 superhero movie — and it’s spectacular

By
Ethan Millman

Staff writer

Ethan Millman's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the biggest highlight of Marvel’s absolutely loaded Comic-Con panel, the film studio and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler revealed the trailer for the upcoming film, showcasing the follow-up to their 2018 masterpiece.

The trailer, soundtracked by a mashup of Tems’ rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” shows a nation and family in mourning in the first Black Panther film since Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character T’Challa, died in 2020.

I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett says with anguish in the trailer. “Have I not given everything?”

As Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, told the Comic-Con crowd of Wakanda Forever before the trailer reveal: “[The film is] a blessing, we’ve all grown so much as a family with our characters. We’re so honored to bring this movie to you guys and honor big bro at the same time.”

In This Article: Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Marvel, Ryan Coogler

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.