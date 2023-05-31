Stare Deep Into the Mindf-ck Abyss With the New ‘Black Mirror’ Trailer

Astronaut angst, ethically dubious documentarians, and a hit streaming series that literally becomes a black mirror of someone’s life — it’s all there in the new Season Six trailer for Black Mirror.

The new clip teases all five episodes, starting with the most meta of the bunch: Joan Is Awful, starring Annie Murphy, about a woman who discovers her real life is the basis for a hit prestige TV drama. Sounds bad, but hey, who wouldn’t be at least a little flattered if they were being portrayed by the one and only Salma Hayek? (The episode also stars Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney.)

Episode two, Loch Henry, is centered around a young couple whose nature documentary turns into an investigation into a small Scottish town’s deep dark secret (starring Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin). Beyond the Sea is set in 1969 and tells the story of two astronauts trying to complete their mission while grappling with the fallout from a tragedy (Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin).

Mazey Day may give The Idol a run for its money with a story about a troubled movie star dodging the paparazzi in the wake of a hit-and-run accident (Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz). And the final episode, Demon 79, has some Knock at the Cabin vibes, with Anjana Vasan playing a lowly salesperson in 1979 England who has to start doing murders to prevent even worse catastrophes from happening (also starring Paapa Essiedu).

Black Mirror is set to return to Netflix on June 15.