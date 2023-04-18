New Docs on Biz Markie, Milli Vanilli to Screen at Tribeca Festival

New documentaries about Biz Markie and Milli Vanilli are among the films set to screen at 2023 Tribeca Festival, which takes place June 7 through 18 in New York City.

The Sacha Jenkins-directed All Up in the Biz, a documentary on the late New York hip-hop legend Biz Markie — featuring celebrity interviews, rare film, reenactments, and animation — will get its world premiere at Tribeca. Milli Vanilli also makes its world premiere. Directed by Luke Korem, the film traces the origins and downfall of singers Rob & Fab.

Other music-oriented documentaries include the Jake Sumner-directed Ron Delsener Presents, which chronicles the life and career of the influential New York concert promoter. With Uncharted, director Beth Aala takes viewers behind the scenes of Alicia Keys’ “She Is The Music” songwriting camp. The Betsy Schechter-directed Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive follows the singer as she battles ageism and financial ruin as she makes her comeback with a new gospel album. It’s Only Life After All covers the Indigo Girls, from their meeting at Emory University to their career and bond as artists and activists. Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story documents Gogol Borderllo’s Eugene Hütz as he recalls the influence of Ukrainian and Roma culture on him after the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine. Also, Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music concert film documents Mac’s queer 24-hour musical performance.

Alicia Keys, Gloria Gaynor and Indigo Girls will also perform after their respective films premiere.

Another film of note to make its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival is the David Gelb-directed Stan Lee, which covers his legacy using the legendary Marvel Comics creator. More information on the festival is available at Tribeca Festival‘s website.