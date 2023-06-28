Blindfolds in Barcelona: ‘Bird Box’ Chaos Returns to a New City in Latest Trailer

A new city gets to experience the horrors of Bird Box in the first official trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, a spin-off sequel to the 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller film. While bodies are falling from the sky and people are flooding public transportation trying to escape to safety, that familiar sense of unease that defined the original, which starred Sandra Bullock, begins to creep back in.

Bird Box Barcelona follows the survival plan of a new figure in this universe being upended by a mysterious force that uses sight as the ultimate weapon and influences people to die by suicide. Sebastián, portrayed by Mario Casas, attempts to navigate his way out of the now-desolate streets of the city with his young daughter Anna, portrayed by Alejandra Howard.

Beyond the city itself being a minefield, the alliances Sebastián forms with other survivors have the potential to be disastrous, if not fatal. With their blindfolds on, it’s hard to know who to trust. The events of Bird Box Barcelona occur at the same time as the events in Bird Box, though there is no overlap within the casting.

The film, directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, also stars Georgina Campbell, Naila Schuberth, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, and Michelle Jenner.

As a spin-off, Bird Box Barcelona also veers further away from the original source material. The original was based on the 2014 novel Bird Box by Josh Malerman, who in 2019 told Rolling Stone that he had no say in the movie adaptation. He also mentioned that the changes made to the story, including his original ending being scrapped, left him curious about how it could move forward.

“When I saw the movie version, I thought, ‘Now what happens to her?’” he said at the time. “It was a funny feeling, like, ‘Wait, I want to know.’ We haven’t talked about a sequel in a real way, but I love the idea.”