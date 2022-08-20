Bill Paxton’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit With Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 

The family of actor Bill Paxton has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died on Feb. 25, 2017.

According to a court filing obtained by the Associated Press, the suit was filed against Los Angeles hospital Cedars-Sinai Medical Center more than four years ago by Paxton’s wife, Louise Newbury, and their two children, James and Lydia. It had been scheduled to go to trial next month, however the settlement was agreed to in a filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The family’s attorneys, Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg, confirmed, “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.” The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

The cause of Paxton’s death was a stroke 11 days following a surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. The lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleged that Paxton’s surgeon, Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, used a “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” that was unnecessary. It also claimed that Cedars-Sinai knew Dr. Khoynezhad was known to “engage in maverick surgeries and show suboptimal judgment.”

The defendants countered that the Paxton family was fully aware of the risks and had agreed to the procedure.

Paxton was best known for films like Apollo 13, Twister, Titanic, and A Simple Plan, and for HBO series Big Love. When he died, at 61, the actor was filming CBS series Training Day.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement at the time. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”