‘Big Brother’ Evicts Housemate Luke Valentine for Casually Dropping N-Word on Livestream

Here’s to hoping the door hits houseguest Luke Valentine on his way out of Big Brother 25. The new season premiered only three days ago, but Valentine has already been evicted after he was captured casually saying the N-word in conversation on the ongoing Paramount+ live feed. Valentine tried to enact some damage control in his moment of realization, attempting to laugh it off and correct himself with the word “dude.” But it was too little too late.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS shared in a statement to Variety. “His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Valentine dropped the word while in conversation with three other house guests, Jared Fields as well as non-Black contestants Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli, saying: “We were in the cheese room n—a.” Wurtenberger and Goueli wore expressions of surprise and almost immediately left the room as seen in the clip shared on social media.

"He got more made about that than you," Valentine told Fields, who is Black, in a separate clip." A little slip of the tongue." Fields responded with general indifference, saying he doesn't "give a fuck" but joked that he should have made Valentine feel uncomfortable in that moment. Valentine then added: "I should've been laying face down on the floor and you standing over me."

Followup in the have not room after Hisam and Cory left where Jared downplays Luke's N-word slip and awkward attempt at recovering. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/cvU6NxfRLo — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 9, 2023

While Valentine’s transgression was captured in a straightforward and undeniable manner, Big Brother has run into similar race-related controversies with house guests in the past. Last season, Kyle Carpenter was evicted following remarks he made about race, which included a plan to form an all-white alliance among the house members to keep non-white contestants from uniting against him. Taylor Hale, winner of Season 24 and the first Black woman to win Big Brother, was targeted with microaggressions from other houseguests early in the season.

“Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated,” Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren tweeted on Wednesday. “Production loves hiding racism and homophobia and transphobia when straight white men are involved. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting.”