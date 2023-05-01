What to Watch on HBO Max This Month: Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson in ‘White House Plumbers’ and a Donna Summer Doc

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big month at the streaming service that, as of this writing, is still called HBO Max. On May 23, a little over three years after it launched, HBO Max will become Max. To not be out of date by month’s end, we’re just going to start calling it Max for this preview. And what does Max have to offer this month? A lot, actually, starting with a historical miniseries that walks the line between tragedy and farce.

First things first: Watch all of these shows and films for free with a subscription to HBO Max. An HBO Max subscription costs just $9.99/month. Go ad-free with the HBO Max no-ads package for just $15.99/month (in line with pricing for Netflix or the popular $13.99 Disney Bundle). See full HBO Max sign-up details here.

Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99

Now, what should you watch on HBO Max, a.k.a., Max, this month? Read on.

White House Plumbers (May 1)

There’s been no shortage of films and series about Watergate since the burglars accidentally left a telltale piece of tape in place and alerted security to their presence. Most play it pretty straight, but this five-part miniseries boasts some series comedy bonafides in its creative team (director David Mandel and writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck all worked on Veep, among many other projects). Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star as, respectively, Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the masterminds (if that’s the right word) behind the break-in.

Windtalkers (May 1)

Reuniting the Face/Off team of director John Woo and star Nicolas Cage, this 2002 World War II thriller about a Navajo code talker (Adam Beach) and the soldier assigned to protect him (or otherwise prevent him from falling into enemy hands) didn’t find much of an audience at the time. But that might be a matter of the underrated film not meeting expectations. Here Woo uses his action skills not to thrill but to depict the hellishness of war.

Coffee and Cigarettes (May 1)

Jim Jarmusch’s 2003 film stitches together a series of shorts he made over the years loosely connected by the elements of the title. It’s a fun, memorable set of films starring everyone from Tom Waits and Iggy Pop to Jack and Meg White to Cate Blanchett (and Cate Blanchett). Editor’s picks

Some Like It Hot (May 1)

One of those classic films that’s as good as its reputation (and maybe even better), Billy Wilder’s high-spirited comedy stars Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as jazz musicians who have to lam it after witnessing a mob crime. Their solution: dress in drag and join an all-female band whose members include singer Sugar Kane (Marilyn Monroe).

The Other Two: Season 3 (May 4)

Returning for a third season, this cult-favorite comedy stars Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver as, respectively, Brooke and Cary, siblings dealing with the unexpected fame of their younger brother. Season Three finds Brooke continuing to navigate life as a manager and Cary experiencing the ups and downs of life as a professional actor. Molly Shannon and Ken Marino co-star.

Unicorns: Warriors Eternal (May 4)

Fans of Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky know his name in the credits is reason enough to tune in. Tartakovsky’s latest has its origins in his earliest days at Cartoon Network and concerns a group of warriors reincarnated in the bodies of teenagers who battle the forces of evil in Victorian-era London.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (May 8)

Was this immersive CGI adventure ahead of its time in 2004? Directed by Kerry Conran and set in a World War II-era world filled with creations straight from the pages of 1930s pulp novels and German Expressionist films, it stars Joe Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie as heroes determined to foil a megalomaniac with designs on world conquest. Audiences rejected it at the time, but it’s slowly picked up a cult following.

Related Stories

Men in Black Franchise (May 16)

Men in Black owes its success to a clever premise, fun effects, and breezy direction but it wouldn’t have worked at all without the chemistry of stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. (Look no further than Men in Black International for evidence.) The series gets hit or miss after the first entry, but there are worse triple features out there than the one made possible by these three films hitting Max on the same day.

Spy/Master (May 19)

A spy drama from Romania that draws on some of the darkest moments of the country’s history, this six-part series stars Alec Secăreanu (Happy Valley) as a secret service agent and trusted ally of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu who decides to defect in 1978. Parker Sawyers (P-Valley) co-stars.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (May 20)

Between the efforts of HBO and Showtime, recent years have been a boom time for music documentaries. That continues with this look at the life of disco queen Donna Summer co-directed by the Oscar-winning Roger Ross Williams (Music by Prudence) and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano. Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Tucker’s Racist Text That Freaked Out Fox: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’

SmartLess: On the Road (May 23)

A podcast hit, SmartLess is driven by little beyond the chemistry of stars and pals Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman. This new documentary is, as its subtitle promises, a tour film, following the trio as they take their act in front of live audiences and as they banter while traveling from place to place.

Reality (May 29)

Based on the acclaimed Tina Satter play Is This a Room this new film draws directly on the transcripts made from the interrogation of Reality Winner, the former Air Force officer who leaked information about Russian interference in U.S. elections. Sydney Sweeney stars Winner and Satter directs the adaptation herself.