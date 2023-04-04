What to Watch on Disney+: ‘The Crossover,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One Star Wars series ends (for the season) and another begins on Disney+ this month. That’s not all the service has in store. Other offerings include the streaming premiere of one of Disney’s oldest characters, plus a new approach to one of its most iconic stories. But first: basketball.

The Crossover (April 5)

Disney+ has quietly become a go-to for family-focused basketball entertainment over the past year or so, thanks to the Giannis Antetokounmpo biopic Rise, last month’s Chang Can Dunk and now this new series about two sibling basketball phenoms’ difficult coming of age, which adapts a verse novel by Kwame Alexander.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (April 5)

Loosely based on the Jules Verne novel (and presumably the Tokyo DisneySea attraction) of the same name, this series follows a young hero named Diego (Sebastián García) who enters a parallel universe known as “The Verne Dimension.”

Rennervations (April 12)

As we all wish the best for Jeremy Renner’s speedy recovery from his recent accident, this four-part series offers a look at one of the actor’s passions: reworking decommissioned large vehicles to serve new, useful purposes. The series takes Renner around the globe and features guest appearances from Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens.

It’s All Right! (April 12)

Disney+ continues to offer a window to family friendly programming from around the world with this series, shot in Brazil, that follows a pair of aspiring musicians named Pedro (Pedro Calais) and Ana (Ana Caetano) as they pursue their dreams.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (April 14)

Before there was Mickey Mouse there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, another endearing cartoon character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. For years, Disney didn’t have the rights to Oswald, but since reacquiring him in 2006 he’s been brought back into the Disney fold. Still, Oswald’s adventures haven’t come to Disney+, until now, so here’s your chance to check out a sometimes forgotten chapter of Disney history.

The Mandalorian Season Three Finale (April 19)

The adventures of Grogu and his armored protector Din Djarin wind down for another season, one that finds the duo exploring the ancient ways of the Mandalorian as they try to figure out how they fit into the galaxy far, far away.

Secrets of the Elephants (April 22)

Hmm… Are they really secrets if there’s a whole special about them? Maybe not, but this National Geographic documentary, produced by James Cameron and narrated by Natalie Portman, looks like a great way to learn a thing or two about elephants.

Matildas: World at Our Feet (April 26)

The “Matildas” of the title refers to the CommBank Matildas, Australian’s women’s national football team. This six-episode series follows them as they prepare to compete in the Women’s World Cup, an event held in their own country.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (April 26)

The Mandalorian may be taking a break, but young Star Wars fans won't have to wait long to visit their favorite universe, thanks to the new animated series following Jedis in training. (Don't worry: it's set years before the prequels so there's not going to be an Order 66 episode.)

Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28)

We don’t need another version of Peter Pan … or do we? This new take features Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan as, respectively, Hook and Smee and, more intriguing still, it’s co-written and directed by The Green Knight’s David Lowery. Lowery’s no stranger to Disney. His Pete’s Dragon is one of the best entries in Disney’s recent run of catalog remakes. It also departs radically from the original, so it would be surprising if this was the same Peter Pan you’re used to seeing.