What to Watch on Amazon Prime: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Hunters’ Season Two and Nate Bargatze Standup Special

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Any month containing Nazi hunters, lovelorn astrology enthusiasts, and an oil rig facing a supernatural threat can’t be called dull, even if, like other streaming services, Prime Video is a little light on new offerings compared to the final months of 2022.

That’s OK, though. There’s still plenty to watch, including some classic films premiering on and returning to Prime Video and a stand-up star’s new special. And those who want to see Nazis get what’s coming to them won’t even have to wait until the end of the month, thanks to a Spielberg classic that arrived on New Year’s Day.

Stream all of the movies and shows for free with your Amazon Prime membership. Need an Amazon Prime membership: you can get a 30-day free trial here, to watch all the Prime Video content and take advantage of all the Amazon Prime benefits online.

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Amazon Prime

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (January 1)

Chances are you’ve seen both the original 1981 classic that introduced the world to archeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and its more difficult 1984 sequel already. But even if you have, isn’t now a good time to check them out again (especially with a new installment on the way)?

Harold and Maude (January 1)

A one-of-a-kind cult hit from 1971, this Hal Ashby-directed film stars Bud Cort as Harold, a death-obsessed younger man who falls for the much-older Maude (Ruth Gordon) after they bond over their shared love of funerals. Set to Cat Stevens songs that set a delicate mood, the film’s both darkly comic and unexpectedly life affirming.

If Beale Street Could Talk (January 1)

Barry Jenkins followed his breakthrough film Moonlight with this adaptation of a James Baldwin novel tracing the path of a young, Black couple (KiKi Layne and Stephan James) in Seventies New York as they face discrimination, racist cops, and false accusations. Heartbreaking, beautifully shot, and buoyed by supporting turns from Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, and others, it also features music from one of Succession‘s composers, Nicholas Britell. Editor’s picks

Juliet, Naked (January 1)

A bit slept-on when it hit theaters in 2018, this charming and thoughtful Nick Hornby adaptation stars Rose Byrne as a woman who unexpectedly befriends the reclusive Nineties musician (Ethan Hawke) with whom her boyfriend (Chris O’Dowd) is obsessed.

Cosmic Love (January 6)

This reality show sounds like one of those shows that’s not for everybody but will definitely appeal to anyone who finds this description enticing: a group of singles tries to find love using astrology and the guidance of French entrepreneur Nabilla Vergara. Will they find success? Only the stars know…

The Rig (January 6)

Already isolated, the crew of the oil rig Kinloch Bravo finds their problems compounded when a thick, ominous fog envelops the vessel. But could there be more than Mother Nature at work? Amazon’s first series shot entirely in Scotland, this show’s ensemble cast includes Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire.

Jurassic World Dominion (January 6)

Set in a near-future in which dinosaurs have spread across the globe, the third Jurassic World movie went big, even bringing in the stars of the original Jurassic Park to join the stars of the second trilogy. It’s also kind of a big mess, but the dinosaur action is mostly fun.

Hunters: Season Two Premiere (January 13) Related Stories

The first season of this series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s ended with a string of crazy twists that should make this second (and final) season a wild ride. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast as a new hunter alongside Udo Kier as, well, that would be a spoiler.

Shotgun Wedding (January 27)

Arriving a few months after its scheduled theatrical release last summer, this action/rom-com hybrid stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a soon-to-be-married couple who consider calling it all off just before their families get kidnapped. Trending Stars of Franco Zeffirelli's ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity Liar George Santos' First Day in Congress Is Off to a Rocky Start Prince Harry Says Buckingham Palace Has Refused to Support Him and Meghan Markle Anti-Vaxxers Turn Damar Hamlin's On-Field Collapse Into a ‘Vile’ Conspiracy Theory

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (January 31)

The popular stand-up brings his act to Prime Video with this special recorded in Phoenix that promises to touch on both marriage and what it was like to come of age in the Eighties and Nineties.