fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Monster of Wall Street'

Bernie Madoff’s Historic Ponzi Scheme Focus of Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Four-part series from documentarian Joe Berlinger features interviews with "whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims," as well as never-before-seen footage of Madoff’s video depositions
Bernie Madoff Getty Images

Over a year after Bernie Madoff’s death – and a few weeks after the FTX fiasco – the story behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street features interviews with “whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims,” as well as never-before-seen footage of Madoff’s video depositions.

The four-episode series, directed by documentarian Joe Berlinger, “reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff’s fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe,” Netflix said in a synopsis.

Trending

As someone says in the trailer, “The choice [Madoff] made was he could live with himself as a liar much more easier than he could live with himself as a failure.” 

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 4, 2023, is the latest small-screen look at the Ponzi schemer who died behind bars in April 2021: Madoff has previously been portrayed in miniseries by Robert De Niro and Richard Dreyfuss.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ Star, Dies at 71

Patty Jenkins' ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Helena Christensen Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Daring & Dark Lace Lingerie Sets

Careful — Lensa is Using Your Photos to Train Their AI

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad