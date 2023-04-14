Ben Affleck Reveals That Matt Damon Was a Pretty Disgusting Roommate

Ben Affleck revealed on Thursday’s Late Late Show that while Matt Damon might be his good friend and longtime collaborator, he’s an awful roommate.

The actor took James Corden down memory lane while reminiscing about their early days in New York City and Los Angeles, where the two then-struggling actors were living together and even sharing a bank account. “When that Bourne Identity movie came out, I was pretty psyched,” Affleck quipped.

However, while Damon is an Oscar-nominated actor, he’s also a lousy roommate. “Matt’s never paid a bill to this day,” Affleck shared. “Why are the lights not working? I guess because the utility company needs money so it can continue to fund our electricity.”

Affleck continued, “Matt’s a beautiful guy, and we love him, he’s my best friend, he’s been great to me my whole life, and he’s a brilliant guy… I would not suggest [being his roommate] because he has an ability to block things out — I think that’s why he’s such a great actor, because he can just focus — one of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.”

The Air actor/director then shared a story about when he and his brother Casey Affleck finally got fed up with Damon’s sloppiness. “Me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, we said, ‘You know what, we’re gonna go sit-down strike.’ We’re going to wait and see how long he could go before he finally gets up and goes, ‘I’m covered in garbage.’ We went weeks, two weeks, without touching the apartment.”

However, the mess didn’t break Damon, who amid the chaos was playing Sega Genesis at the center of “concentric circles of garbage: pizza boxes, a sushi thing that was like a week and a half old, and there were maggots.” Finally, the Affleck brothers broke. “We submit,” Affleck said. “You are too good. We cannot beat you.”