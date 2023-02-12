fbpixel
Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin’ in Super Bowl Ad

The Massachusetts legend surprises customers at the drive-thru of his favorite coffee chain
Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad
Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Affleck may be one of the most famous actors alive, but that doesn’t mean he’ll always get recognized in Medford, Massachusetts.

In a Super Bowl ad teased earlier this week, and fresh off his glum appearance at the Grammys, Affleck goes back to his New England roots by working the drive-thru window at Dunkin’ Donuts in the Boston suburbs. “How can it be this inexpensive and good?” he asks on the intercom — a bit of a hard sell given that the customer is already waiting in line for coffee.

And if people are surprised to come face-to-face with Affleck, whose love of the donut franchise is the stuff of legend, they’re even more stunned when he adds another 10 free Munchkins to their order. Things take a turn, however, when Jennifer Lopez pulls up to discover exactly what her husband does for work.

Given the long history of paparazzi shots where Affleck juggles huge cups of Dunkin’ coffee, this spokesman role was inevitable — and effective. Fellow actor Devon Sawa, for one, tweeted that it was “the greatest thing ever filmed!!!!!!” We’ll have to see if another fast-food commercial can top it.

