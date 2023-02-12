Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin’ in Super Bowl Ad
Ben Affleck may be one of the most famous actors alive, but that doesn’t mean he’ll always get recognized in Medford, Massachusetts.
In a Super Bowl ad teased earlier this week, and fresh off his glum appearance at the Grammys, Affleck goes back to his New England roots by working the drive-thru window at Dunkin’ Donuts in the Boston suburbs. “How can it be this inexpensive and good?” he asks on the intercom — a bit of a hard sell given that the customer is already waiting in line for coffee.
Trending
And if people are surprised to come face-to-face with Affleck, whose love of the donut franchise is the stuff of legend, they’re even more stunned when he adds another 10 free Munchkins to their order. Things take a turn, however, when Jennifer Lopez pulls up to discover exactly what her husband does for work.
Given the long history of paparazzi shots where Affleck juggles huge cups of Dunkin’ coffee, this spokesman role was inevitable — and effective. Fellow actor Devon Sawa, for one, tweeted that it was “the greatest thing ever filmed!!!!!!” We’ll have to see if another fast-food commercial can top it.
More News
-
-
Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance Online
- rihanna halftime show
- By
-
Super Bowl 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Online for Free
- Super Bowl LVII
- By
-
-