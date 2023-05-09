HBO’s ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’ Documentary Trailer Reframes American Womanhood

Crucial moments from Mary Tyler Moore’s career archive paint an honest portrait of American womanhood in the official trailer for the forthcoming HBO documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore, set for release on May 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

“Women are — or should be — human beings first, women second, wives and mothers third,” Moore states firmly in the preview through old interview footage. “It should fall in that order.”

Directed by James Adolphus, Being Mary Tyler Moore positions the actress through all three lenses. Throughout the trailer alone, Moore can be heard recounting having a miscarriage and, while at the hospital, discovering that she also had diabetes. Then, there was the sudden and accidental death of her first and only child, Richard Carleton Meeker Jr.

“I believe in tomorrow. I believe that things that are painful will not be as painful in some time,” Moore states in the clip. “It’s not the end of the world if I’m not perfect.”

Moore’s embrace of imperfection on and off screen only caused more women to gravitate towards her and the space she created for them. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show hired the most women, and it changed the language of television,” a woman explains in the trailer. “Women speak differently. We have different ideas, and we have different stories.”

Beyond footage from the actress’ expansive archive, Being Mary Tyler Moore also features contributions from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Phylicia Rashad, Bernadette Peters, Norman Lear, Debra Martin Chase, Treva Silverman, Moore’s husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, and more.