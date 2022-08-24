Barbie Ferreira Exits ‘Euphoria’ Ahead of Season 3: ‘A Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’

Barbie Ferreira is not returning to Euphoria for its third season. The actress announced her decision to leave the show in a post on her Instagram Story Wednesday, writing, “after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did,” the post continued, “and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The post was accompanied by artwork of Ferreira’s character drawn by Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer.

Ferreira was a series regular on the HBO drama, starring as the body-confident and sex-positive high school student, Kat. While the first season followed her journey as she embraced her sexuality and adapted an edgier personal style, her character’s storyline appeared to take a backseat in Season 2. At the time, there were rumors of on-set tension between Ferreira and series writer/director Sam Levinson. According to a tip published on the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, Ferreira had expressed her disappointment with her character’s storyline, prompting her to walk off set and Levinson to significantly reduce her presence in the show.

While her absence led many to speculate about her future on the show, HBO refuted the rumors of on-set drama, and Ferreira eventually shut them down herself during an interview with Insider in March.

“I really think that the fans are really passionate, and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people,” she said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Aside from Euphoria, Ferreira has appeared in HBO’s Divorce, Apple TV+’s Afterparty, and the 2020 film Unpregnant. Most recently, she recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s horror film, Nope.