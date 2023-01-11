‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance.

“Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

The next day, the film scored a record-making five nods for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards — making it an Oscars frontrunner.

“Both a comedy and a tragedy — one that substitutes Irish wit and irony for the Greeks’ gods and monsters — The Banshees of Inisherin somehow feels ancient; it takes place in 1923, not coincidentally when Ireland was embroiled in its own Civil War, yet you’d swear that it was adapted from a fable scribbled centuries ago,” David Fear wrote of McDonagh’s film in Rolling Stone‘s movie review.

Following its big night at the Golden Globes, here’s how you can stream The Banshees of Inisherin online.

Banshees of Inisherin Streaming: Where to Watch the Colin Farrell Movie Free

If you want to stream The Banshees of Inisherin at home and online, you can watch the Golden Globe winner and Oscars contender at the time of this writing on Prime Video and HBO Max.

To see Farrell’s and Gleeson’s award-worthy performances, you can rent or buy The Banshees of Inisherin right now on Prime Video through your Amazon Prime membership for $3.99 or $14.99, respectively.

Don’t have a Prime account yet? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, and watch the film with a 7-day free HBO Max trial at the same time. After your trial ends, you’ll pay $14.99/month for your HBO Max subscription.

HBO Max, meantime, costs $9.99/month (with ads) or $14.99/month (ad-free). To save yourself cash in the long run, we recommend signing up for the annual HBO Max subscription package, which costs $99.99/year (with ads) or $149.99/year (ad-free), both saving you about 16% on your HBO Max subscription instead of going with the monthly plans.

Along with streaming The Banshees of Inisherin online, the movie is also available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray version comes with a digital download code, and also includes bonus features, deleted scenes, and a behind-the-scenes feature on making the film.

Buy ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ DVD $19.96

The Banshees of Inisherin: Plot, Cast, Runtime, Rating

McDonagh’s award-winning drama is set in 1923 on the island of Inisherin, and centers on two friends (and a mini pet donkey you might’ve heard about named Jenny), Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Gleeson), who have a bit of a sudden falling out. The reasons aren’t immediately clear, and spoilers aside, moviegoers will have to watch the movie to find out what happens next.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.” We’ll leave it at that.

Unlike much of the award-season contenders, The Banshees of Inisherin clocks in under the two-hour mark with a runtime of 1 hour, 53 minutes and is rated R.