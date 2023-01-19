BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Leads Nominations

The nominations have been announced for this year’s BAFTAs – with All Quiet On The Western Front leading the pack.

The devastating anti-war epic is this year’s frontrunner with a staggering 14 nods, including best director, best film, supporting actor, and adapted screenplay. As The Guardian notes, it means it is tied with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) as the film with the most nominations not in the English language.

It debuted on Netflix last year and was praised for being a faithful adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel, highlighting the futility and brutality of life in the Trenches during the Great War.

The film was narrowly trailed by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, a wry and dark look at life in a rural Irish village during the 1920s. It secured ten nods, including leading actor for Colin Farrell, best director for McDonagh, and best supporting actor for both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan.

You can take a full look at this year’s nominees below. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 19.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler in Elvis

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Sheila Atim

Naomi Ackie

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

