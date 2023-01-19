BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Leads Nominations
The nominations have been announced for this year’s BAFTAs – with All Quiet On The Western Front leading the pack.
The devastating anti-war epic is this year’s frontrunner with a staggering 14 nods, including best director, best film, supporting actor, and adapted screenplay. As The Guardian notes, it means it is tied with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) as the film with the most nominations not in the English language.
It debuted on Netflix last year and was praised for being a faithful adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel, highlighting the futility and brutality of life in the Trenches during the Great War.
The film was narrowly trailed by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, a wry and dark look at life in a rural Irish village during the 1920s. It secured ten nods, including leading actor for Colin Farrell, best director for McDonagh, and best supporting actor for both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan.
You can take a full look at this year’s nominees below. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 19.
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in TÁR
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler in Elvis
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
EE Rising Star Award
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Sheila Atim
Naomi Ackie
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
