‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Official Trailer: Still Not Much Plot, But Still Lots of Blue Alien Vibes

Several months after James Cameron shared the first teaser for his long-awaited Avatar sequel, the film is back with its first official trailer, and the results are in: A little more plot, but still mostly just blue alien vibes.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set over a decade after the events of the first Avatar (which, not-so-coincidentally, also came out more than a decade ago), and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their growing family. The new trailer centers mostly on life on Pandora, as Jake and Neytiri teach their children about the unique world they inhabit and help them through more regular growing pains.

There are some hints at conflict along the way, including fights amongst the Na’vi people, but also a bigger war, ostensibly involving robots. Those wanting more information, however, will have to wait — maybe until the next trailer drops, or at least until The Way of Water arrives on Dec. 16.

Along with Worthington and Saldaña, The Way of Water cast features Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels, which Cameron reportedly filmed simultaneously. The rest of the films are tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2024, 2026, and 2028.