Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Devise Bloodline Cursing Scheme at SAG Awards

Someone’s family bloodline is in trouble. On Sunday night, Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza slipped into scheming mode while presenting the award for Actor in a Television Movie/Limited Series at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Perplexed by their seemingly random pairing as presenters, the two actresses quickly found that they were more alike than they originally thought – including some overlap in their ideas for revenge.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Plaza told Ortega, who matched her monotone delivery while responding, “Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common.”

Ortega hasn’t quite shaken the introverted social torment of Wednesday Addams since she stopped filming the first season of Netflix’s Wednesday, but there was always a question of how much the character’s demeanor came from the actress herself and vice versa.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Plaza’s desert dry humor was the ultimate matchup for Ortega, both actresses drawing from the same lessons of elaborate sarcasm. “We should find the people who did this,” Plaza suggested, with Ortega taking it a step further: “And curse their families.”

Now on the same page, the pair streamline the ultimate revenge scheme: "And watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

Between Ortega’s pull at Netflix and Plaza’s White Lotus connections at HBO, it wouldn’t take much to get a project starring the two of them green lit. We’d watch it – and Plaza would be game to make it.

“Oh, I’m down,” Plaza told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.”