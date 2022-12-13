Aubrey Plaza Knows What Harper and Cameron Really Did in That ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Room

Aubrey Plaza loves chaos — and she has her own messy insight into what really happened between Harper and Cameron in that hotel room at The White Lotus.

In the penultimate episode of White Lotus last week, Plaza’s character Harper disappeared into a hotel room with her husband Ethan’s friend Cameron. Amid growing tension between both Harper and Ethan and Cameron and his wife, Daphne, and the group as a foursome, the idea that Harper and Cameron would hook up didn’t seem fully out of the question. After first denying anything sexual happened, she eventually cops to an innocent makeout during the finale. But the admission left Ethan, and the viewers at home, unsure if they were really getting the full story.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Plaza finally dished on what went down behind that latched hotel room door.

“What happened is…” the actress teased. “We did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration!”

Plaza’s response answers about five percent of the hundreds of highly-detailed questions viewers still had after The White Lotus season two came to a close on Sunday evening. Even as Harper and her somehow both overly skeptical and entirely oblivious husband Ethan seemingly reconciled their differences, something still felt off – left unresolved for the sake of easy closure.

"I believe Harper, that it was just a kiss," Meyers shared. "Maybe each of you grabbed the other one's butt." Plaza, still veering toward maximum chaos, offered: "I think I grabbed a little more than that."

Plaza admitted that she hadn’t seen the finale at the time, but if she had it her way, Cameron would have been the one who died, and Harper would have divorced Ethan and taken all of his money on her way out the door.

In an alternate universe, somewhere deep in Plaza’s mind, Harper had an even better happier ever-after than Lucia and Mia.