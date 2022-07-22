 Donald Glover Gets Ready to Drop the Mic on 'Atlanta' in New Teaser - Rolling Stone
Donald Glover Gets Ready for a Final Mic Drop in ‘Atlanta’ Season Four Teaser

Hit series will return for its final season in September

Jon Blistein

Donald Glover and co. are gearing up to give Atlanta a surreal send-off in the new teaser for the show’s fourth and final season, which will arrive in September; an exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

The new clip opens with Glover and his co-star Zazie Beetz walking out of a liquor store into a downpour of cereal, with the scene growing stranger from there. A piano falls from the sky, LaKeith Stanfield pulls up in an invisible car; an egg drops from a tree and an ostrich-like creature hatches from it; an alligator crawls on the side of the store wall while someone takes a picture.

The clip closes with Brian Tyree Henry joining the trio and holding up a microphone. Just as he gets ready to drop it, the show’s four stars are sucked into a hole and the mic is left floating in the air.

Atlanta’s third season aired this past March, arriving four years after the end of Season Two. Earlier this year, at a Television Critics Association event, Glover spoke about the impending end of his hit series, saying, “Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about… I think it ends perfectly.”

