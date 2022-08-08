 Ashton Kutcher Had a Disease That Left Him Unable to See, Hear, Walk - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nicki Minaj to Receive 2022 Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Ashton Kutcher ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Autoimmune Disease That Left Him Unable to See, Hear, or Walk

Kutcher says he had a “super rare form of vasculitis” that caused him to temporarily lose a few of his core senses

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Ashton Kutcher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Vengeance" at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Ashton Kutcher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Vengeance" at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Vengeance" at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher is counting his blessings. In a sneak peek of the actor’s upcoming appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Kutcher reveals that he privately battled an autoimmune disease two years ago.

“I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” he tells Grylls (via an Access Hollywood sneak peek). “It took me about a year to build it all back up.”

Vasculitis is a disease that causes the walls of a person’s blood vessels to thicken, sometimes cutting off blood supply to some organs and tissues.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” the That ’70s Show alum says. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’ ”

“I’m lucky to be alive,” he adds.

In the sneak peek of the National Geographic show, set to air Monday at 9 p.m. ET, Grylls and Kutcher chat while hiking through a wooded area filled with branches.

As the two get through the area, Kutcher opens up even more about the mindset that helped him overcome the difficult time. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

In This Article: Ashton Kutcher

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.