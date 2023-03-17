Drug Busts and Cardi B Covers Derail Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu’s Road Trip in ‘Joy Ride’ Trailer

The girl’s trips that never make it out of the group chat should just stay there sometimes. In the red band trailer for Adele Lim’s directorial debut Joy Ride, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu find their trip to Asia entirely derailed when they have their luggage stolen and find themselves sharing a Chinese bullet train cabin with a drug dealer.

“You’re all drug dealers now, bitches!” is the last thing they hear before cocaine is blown in their faces and bags of drugs are stuffed down their shirts and up their dresses. “Just push, pull, I mean twist it,” Cola’s character instructs Hsu, who has already retrieved seven stashed bags but is pretty sure there was an eighth. “It’s not a Bop It, it’s my asshole!” she shouts back, distressed.

Any other group would decide to call it quits and head home if their trip turned out to be this disastrous within only a few hours of touching down in China. But this group of best friends, some of whose bonds stretch back to childhood, are on a mission to find Park’s birth mother. With no choice but to stick around and to stick together, what ensues is a journey through self-discovery and acute trauma bonding.

Besides, nothing brings friends together quite like having to pose as a K-pop group performing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions’ “W.A.P” at an airport in order to get onto a flight after everyone’s suitcase has been stolen and their passports along with them.

Joy Ride, produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey, will premiere at SXSW on Friday and is slated for an international release on July 7. The film also stars Ronny Chieng, Chris Pang, Desmond Chiam, and Alexander Hodge.