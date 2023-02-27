Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back — and Getting Hit in the Groin — in New ‘FUBAR’ Teaser

Arnold Schwarzenegger has to get through just one more job before retirement in his upcoming series, FUBAR, set to premiere on May 25 on Netflix.

The eight-episode show boasts a classic set-up, with Schwarzenegger starring as a CIA operative who’s so close to finally calling it quits when he uncovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last mission. A short teaser doesn’t give anything away in terms of plot, but it does find Schwarzenegger doing the thing where he up-cycles one of his career-defining lines (this time it’s, “I’m back, baby”) — and also gets hit in the groin.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.” Trending Trump White House Pressured Disney to Censor ... Jimmy Kimmel Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue ‘The Last of Us’ Gives Ellie a Tragically Beautiful Gay Love Story of Her Own Trump Attorneys Push Theory That Georgia Election Investigation Is ‘Compromised’

Along with Schwarzenegger, FUBAR will star Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

FUBAR marks Schwarzenegger’s first major television project. Though he’s had bit roles and guest spots on reality and scripted shows throughout his career, he’s never starred in a live-action series. (He does, however, star in the animated kid’s show Superhero Kindergarten, which he also co-created with Stan Lee.) Schwarzenegger’s most recent movies — Terminator: Dark Fate and Viy 2: Journey to China — were released in 2019.