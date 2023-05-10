Arnold Schwarzenegger Manifests His Destiny Through Positive Visualization in Doc Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger, now 75, describes how positive visualization at a young age helped propel his careers in bodybuilding, acting, and politics in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Arnold. The three-part doc premieres on Netflix on June 7.

“I saw myself on the stage [with] thousands of people screaming, ‘Ahhnold, Ahhnold, Ahhnold,'” he says, between clips of him flexing so hard the veins on his biceps look like an oil pipeline and thumbs-upping would-be voters. “And when you visualize something very clearly, you believe that you 100 percent can get there.” The trailer then cuts to more flexing, some chest presses, and Schwarzenegger wielding two semiautomatic assault rifles blasting into the ether with an icy visage (from a movie).

The clip goes on to show Schwarzenegger talking about challenges and obstacles he had to overcome, including an injury that waylaid his athletic career. “The only thing that no one can take from you is your mind,” he says. So he turned to politics. A woman speculates on the improbability of his success — “He had no staff, no real plan” — yet there he is chomping on a cigar with governmental offices behind him.

But the docuseries seems to swerve from hagiography when Schwarzenegger reflects on how his ambitions took a toll on his marriage and his relationship with his children. “I have caused enough pain for my family,” he says. “I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.” Asked why he didn’t give up, Schwarzenegger insisted on sticking to his vision. Trending CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David ‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict Trump Rages After Sexual Assault Verdict: 'A DISGRACE'

Lesley Chilcott, who directed the doc Watson about Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson and the docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, helmed Arnold.

Netflix, of course, is going big on Schwarzenegger. The actor is also starring in the upcoming comedy series, FUBAR, about a CIA spy teaming up with his CIA spy daughter out later this month.