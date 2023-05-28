Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants to ‘Rephrase’ Climate Change, Focus on Pollution

Arnold Schwarzenegger is on a crusade to tackle climate change, but first he believes the phrase needs a rebranding.

“As long as they keep talking about global climate change, they are not gonna go anywhere. ‘Cause no one gives a shit about that,” he said in a Sunday Morning segment on CBS News.

He added: “So my thing is, let’s go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people we’re talking about pollution. Pollution creates climate change, and pollution kills.”

Earlier this month, the FUBAR actor and former California governor hosted the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, which he has hosted for seven years. The summit gathers with the goal of reducing the impact of climate change.

“I’m on a mission to go and reduce greenhouse gases worldwide,” he said. “because I’m into having a healthy body and a healthy Earth. That’s what I’m fighting for. And that’s my crusade.”

During Schwarzenegger’s CBS appearance, he also discussed his Netflix action-comedy series, FUBAR, where he plays CIA agent Luke Brunner in his first-ever series. On June 7, Netflix will also premiere Arnold, a docuseries chronicling his beginnings in rural Austria to his bodybuilding and acting career as well as addresses his turn in politics and personal life.