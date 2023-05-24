‘Scandoval’ Update: Ariana Says Tom ‘F-cked’ Raquel in Their Guest Room While She Was Home

For those amongst us still craving more drama and insanity of last week’s blockbuster Vanderpump Rules finale, Ariana Madix delivered the goods during her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy.

Ariana, understandably so, was more than willing to scorch and salt the earth when discussing her ex Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. And the most devastating bit of gossip: “I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and fucked her.”

Ariana dropped this bit after being asked if, looking back, there were any moments in Tom and Rachel’s relationship that now stood out as particularly “so fucking shady.” In explaining how she and Tom would frequently allow people to hang out at their house and crash in their guest room, she took the opportunity to twist the knife a bit.

“There were times where I would go up to bed or whatever because it’s late and I have a life and a career and responsibilities, and 28-year-old failed pageant queens don’t,” Ariana said. “So they’d be able to stay up late and hang and have no reason to get up the next morning, and that’s fine — if you weren’t fucking my boyfriend, also, at the same time.”

Ariana also discussed some of the other rumors that had been floating around about Tom’s infidelities with other women, and before the “Scandoval” implosion. In the Vanderpump finale, Ariana acknowledged that she’d known about one instance in Miami before she and Tom were official. When asked how many others there were, Ariana sighed, “I don’t know.”

She mentioned one incident years ago where someone DM’d her, “Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego.” Ariana said she “brought it up over and over and over and over again,” but Tom repeatedly denied it. “That ‘No,’” Ariana added, “I’m like, I think that was a ‘Yes.’”

She also said she was "99.9 percent sure" she knew who the person Sandoval admitted to cheating on her with before he began his affair with Rachel. But the total remains a frustrating unknown.

“There was stuff that he was getting away with that I learned about within the last month,” Ariana said before casually dropping another little bomb: Tom brought Rachel home to St. Louis to meet his family, possibly on multiple occasions, while he and Ariana were still dating.

Surely more will be revealed when the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo, May 24. Until then, though, you can tide yourself over with this exclusive clip of Ariana and Katie Maloney ruthlessly laying into Toms Sandoval and Schwartz.