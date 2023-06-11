Ariana DeBose Launches Unscripted Tonys Due to Writers’ Strike: ‘Darlings, Buckle Up’

Ariana DeBose opened the 76th annual Tony Awards Sunday night in a style befitting the festivities with a choreographed dance number that turned the whole United Palace in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City — from the lobby to theater aisle — into a stage and had her peers on their feet for a standing ovation. But what it didn’t have, was a script or backing writers.

The West Side Story Oscar winner showed solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in her opening monologue. She explained that the opening number showed her flipping through a script with blank pages. “Our siblings who are at the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal,” she said of the symbolism. Given that WGA writers typically write awards show scripts, the Tonys and the WGA had to come to a compromise to bring the show to fruition this year.

“What’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys,” she explained.

She also referenced her hosting the Tonys last year. “So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged. To them, I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up!’”

“In all seriousness, yes, I’m unscripted, as well, every presenter who comes on the stage tonight,” she said. “We’re just making it up as we go along. And that’s cool.”

DeBose then introduced the cast of New York, New York for a performance of the musical’s title song. The Tonys are currently airing live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.