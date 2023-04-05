AOC on Trump Arrest: ‘No One Knew This Guy Better Than New Yorkers’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined Seth Meyers on the Late Show Tuesday after Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom. Meyers said her timing was a coincidence, and that Ocasio-Cortez had been scheduled weeks in advance to the former president’s arrest. “No one could have imagined a couple of months ago what happened today,” said the host. “How are you processing it as a New Yorker?”

"As a New Yorker, it was a very New York kind of day," replied Ocasio-Cortez when commenting on the chaos of the day. "I think I had always felt that something might happen," she continued. "Honestly, if something did, I would've thought it would be something like this, around the falsification of business documents or some sort of charge that has to do with documentation or finances."

The U.S. representative shared that her father worked in construction as an architect and that since she was a kid, “no one knew [Trump] better than New Yorkers, and people would’ve thought this is what he would’ve been in for before he was president.”

Ocasio-Cortez, an activist who regularly calls out inequality in the justice system, also spoke about how “we should have one law that applies to all people no matter who you are or where you come from.”