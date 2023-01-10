New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Paul Rudd Faces Bleak Ending

The newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released on Monday and shows Paul Rudd facing multiverse-jumping villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Kang was last seen as He Who Remains, a version of Kang from an alternate timeline, in the Season 1 finale of "Loki" on Disney+ and was killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the show's finale. In the trailer for the third installment of director Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man" trilogy, Rudd's Scott Lang is seen striking a deal with Kang to make up for lost time — no doubt a reference to the time blip in "Avengers: Endgame" during which his daughter, Cassie Lang, grew into a teenager.

The trailer opens with Kang’s voiceover: “You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang. You’re an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We can help each other with that.” The trailer shows more chaos and battle scenes in the Quantum Realm, two versions of Ant-Man, and a grim showdown between Lang and Kang after the deal backfires (turns out messing with time never works out, unfortunately).

Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Lang with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) for their next adventure, which promptly begins after Cassie’s satellite tech experiment goes wrong and transports the crew to the Quantum Realm.