Now Entering: Phase 5

Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer

The film arrives in theaters February 17
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Marvel Studios

Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.

Transported to the Quantum Realm after one of Scott’s daughter’s satellite tech experiments goes wrong, Ant-Man and the Wasp – along with the latter’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) – explore an unfamiliar world.

It’s there that they first encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors) in his official debut as the reigning enemy of the MCU’s fifth phase. A different version of Majors’ character appeared in the Disney+ series Loki as He Who Remains, and he holds the namesake of the next Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty.

“This place, it isn’t what you think,” Kang says of the technologically advanced underworld they’ve all been sucked into. “I can get you home and give you more time,” he offers Ant-Man, but not without an ultimatum: “If you help me.”

His answer remains to be seen, but whatever he chooses will have a domino effect on everything that follows.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania adds to its cast Bill Murray, who portrays an unnamed character whom Janet once encountered during her last visit to the Quantum Realm. The film will be helmed by director Peyton Reed with producers Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard.

