Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, who portrayed Renee Walker on 24 and Leslie Dean in Marvel’s Runaways, has died. She was 45.

A rep for the actress confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Wersching, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, died on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it,” her husband Stephen Full said in a statement via THR. “She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” he continued. “I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

Wersching had a recurring role on 24, where she played an FBI special agent alongside Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer in the series’ seventh and eighth seasons. She also portrayed Julia Brasher — a recurring role in Bosch — appearing in the first two seasons and in Season 7. in Marvel’s Runaways, she portrayed Leslie Dean, the mother of half-alien Karolina, where she appeared across three seasons. Her longest running role was as Amelia Joffe on General Hospital, where she appeared in 80 episodes.

While she was known for her television roles — which also included guest spots on shows such as Angel, Boston Legal, Charmed, Frasier, and more — she also did voice work for video games. Notably, she originated the role of Tess in the 2013 video game, The Last of Us. Trending Trump Trashes Electric Vehicles Standing in Front of GOP Governor Who Supports Them Priscilla Presley Disputes ‘Invalid’ Amendment to Lisa Marie’s Trust Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice Trump's Killing Spree: The Inside Story of His Race to Execute Every Prisoner He Could

Born and raised in St. Louis, Wersching launched her career performing in stage productions before attending Millikin University where she received a BFA in musical theatre. She also toured in productions of Anything Goes and A Christmas Carol.

Her recent parts included recurring roles as Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard and portraying Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie.